Leicester City attacker Riyad Mahrez "looks like a Liverpool player," according to Pat Nevin, who thinks the Reds should be "banging" the Foxes' door down in order to prise the Algeria international away from the King Power Stadium.

Jurgen Klopp's side have not replaced Phillipe Coutinho this month nor do they look like they are planning to do so. Klopp is prepared to wait until the summer in order to find a replacement for the Brazilian at a lesser price, but the playmaker's absence was felt on Saturday (27 January) as the Reds suffered a surprising 3-2 defeat by West Bromwich Albion in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Nevin, who spent a portion of his career on Merseyside with Liverpool's close rivals Everton, sees Mahrez as a ready-made replacement for Coutinho and is surprised that the Reds aren't trying to sign the former Le Havre star before Wednesday's deadline. Mahrez was linked with a move to Anfield earlier this month, but no approach has been made by Liverpool.

"Mahrez just looks like a Liverpool player to me," Nevin said after the Reds' FA Cup loss to West Brom on BBC Radio FiveLive, relayed by the Leicester Mercury. "If I was in charge at Liverpool, I'd be banging down Leicester's door to get him."

"Liverpool huffed and puffed [against West Brom], and they missed the intricate play of Philippe Coutinho to be honest."

Liverpool have been linked with Thomas Lemar, whose preference is to leave Monaco for Merseyside, but Mahrez could potentially be a cheaper and less risky purchase. Instrumental in Leicester's almost unfathomable Premier League success two seasons ago, Mahrez has since found his best form under Claude Puel after enduring a difficult second campaign under Claudio Ranieri but has made it clear that he sees his future away from the Midlands.

Leicester valued Mahrez at £50m in the summer and knocked back approaches from Roma, who failed to meet their asking price. Given the Algerian's recent performances and the time remaining on his contract - his £100,000-a-week deal does not run out until 2020 - Leicester may see fit to raise their valuation of their coveted star, who they are hoping to keep beyond this summer.