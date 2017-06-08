England have reached the final of the Under-20 World Cup for the first time in history after coming from a goal behind to beat Italy.

Paul Simpson's side found themselves a goal down within two minutes after Juventus winger Riccardo Orsolini struck, but new Liverpool signing Dominic Solanke scored either side of Ademola Lookman's goal to seal a fine comeback.

Solanke is poised to join up with his new side on 1 July after failing to agree a contract extension at Chelsea. The fact that he is under the age of 23 means Liverpool will have to pay a transfer fee decided by a tribunal, with The Telegraph reporting that the deal is expected to be worth around £3m ($3.8m).

The 19-year-old has already begun to show what a shrewd investment it could prove to be, however, having scored four times in South Korea, making him England's top scorer and arguably their best player in the competition so far.

England responded well after falling behind to that early goal and were rewarded with an equaliser on 66 minutes with Solanke calming slotting home after the Italian goalkeeper failed to deal with a cross.

18-year-old Lookman, who signed for Everton from Charlton Athletic during the January transfer window, put the young Three Lions level, drilling home from six yards out before Solanke rounded off the win with a crisp drive from 25 yards out that goalkeeper Andrea Zaccagno should have done better with.

England will meet Venezuela in Sunday's final.

Solanke is expected to initially join up with Liverpool's Under-23 ranks when he links up with his new side on 1 July, although he is expected to challenge for a first-team role as the season progresses.