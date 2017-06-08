Liverpool's hopes of luring big-name signings to Anfield will have been boosted by qualification for the Champions League, according to the club's record European appearance-maker Jamie Carragher. Jurgen Klopp has made one signing in the form of Dominic Solanke in the off-season and further arrivals are expected.

Lazio defender Stefan de Vrij and Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette have both been linked with moves to Merseyside in recent days as speculation over new signings swells. Interest in Southampton's Virgil van Dijk has been dropped after the club were reported to the Premier League for an illegal approach, but other targets are likely to be pursued.

Victory over Middlesbrough on the final day of the season secured Liverpool a top-four place and a place in next season's top-tier European competition for just the second time in eight seasons. And Carragher, who made a record 150 appearances for the club in continental competition, believes that could prove pivotal as transfer negotiations get underway.

"You want to be in all the top competitions; [Champions League qualification] was a big thing for Liverpool but they're still not there yet, they've still got a qualifying game," said the 39-year-old. "We've just got to make sure we get in it and hopefully that will attract the players.

The ex-England international added: "You never know who the club are going to buy. But I'm the same as any supporter this season, there's always that hope and optimism that you're going to get all the targets that you want.

"It never really happens but that's the same for any club. I'm sure at times you get number two or three on the list but that's football, and that's the way it goes. Hopefully for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool, they get everyone that they want."

The Liverpool Echo understand the club could spend upwards of £200m (€230) during the summer in order to improve their squad and close the gap with champions Chelsea.

If indeed those hopes are genuine then Klopp has been boosted by chief executive Peter Moore's pledge that the Liverpool boss will be backed in the transfer window. Nearly £70m of business was done by the club last summer but it is yet to be seen whether they will improve on that level of spending.