Liverpool have been handed a massive injury boost after star winger Mohamed Salah has been declared fit to face Arsenal at the Emirates on 22 December, Friday.

The 25-year-old's absence from the squad photo taken at Melwood for the festive season sparked fears among the Liverpool supporters. There were concerns over the former Chelsea forward's involvement in the clash against the north London club.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Salah will be available for selection when Jurgen Klopp selects his squad to face the Gunners on Friday evening. The Merseyside club manager rested his star player for the session, which was the reason behind his absence from the festive squad photo.

Salah has featured in all the 18 Premier League games this season, since arriving on a £36.9m ($49.3m) deal from AS Roma before the start of the season. The wideman has been in fine form for Liverpool in the first six months.

The Egyptian international came close to picking up a hamstring injury in the 1-1 draw against Everton in the Merseyside derby at Everton. The Reds manager Jurgen Klopp replaced him in the second half and the German coach confirmed he was forced to take the attacker off the pitch during the derby.

With the African star fit to face Arsene Wenger's side in London, Klopp is likely to go with an attacking lineup against Arsenal. Salah was on the scoresheet when Liverpool registered a comfortable 4-0 victory over the Gunners earlier in the season.

Meanwhile, Salah has scored 20 goals in all competitions, which includes 14 goals in the Premier League. He became the first player since Ian Rush to score 20 goals before Christmas at Liverpool.

Former Reds midfielder Gary McAllister has heaped praise on Salah's goalscoring form in his debut season with Liverpool. The 52-year-old has backed the ex-Roma star to surpass a tally of 30 goals in all competitions this term.

"He's been outstanding since the minute he arrived. I think his hunger to get in the box and score goals is very prevalent when you watch him play," McAllister told Liverpoolfc.com.

"He's a constant threat - not only does he score goals, he's there to make assists as well. He's been particularly outstanding, he's such a threat and I like the fact he's always looking to get in behind defenders.

"In today's football, you see a lot of players coming towards the ball and looking to get it to feet [but] he offers a threat going in behind and I think that's what causes teams so many problems.

"You're looking at the record books and I think Roger Hunt's done it a couple of times, but Ian Rush is the last Liverpool player to get 20 before Christmas week.

"What he's got to do is not necessarily look at a number, just continue to do what he's doing; offer himself when the ball's at the other end of the pitch, get himself in the box.

"I wouldn't put pressure on Mo by saying a number, but if he keeps doing what he's doing now, you can see another 10 plus, surely."