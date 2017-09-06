Liverpool prodigy Sheyi Ojo chose to join Fulham on a season-long loan because he believes they play the best brand of football in the Championship and is hoping to help Slavisa Jokanovic's side achieve promotion during his time at Craven Cottage.

Ojo, 20, had a host of Championship outfits interested in his signature but eventually chose to move to west London and has since made two appearances for the Whites, who have won just one of their opening five league fixtures.

The England Under-21 international spent last season at Liverpool but found game-time hard to come by under Jurgen Klopp, who has an embarrassment of attacking riches to choose from at Anfield.

With stars such as Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane ahead of him in the Liverpool pecking order Ojo decided to experience Championship life for the third time, and plumped for Fulham over the likes of Middlesbrough and Derby County due to the style of play Jokanovic likes to implement in the capital.

"I chose Fulham because of the way they're going, obviously they missed out on promotion last year and I watched the game and they were unlucky," Ojo told GetWestLondon. "This year, the way Fulham play football is the best in the Championship so I think that was the main reason and I feel that will hopefully develop my game even more.

"It's a great bunch of lads, I knew Kevin McDonald from my time at Wolves so he helped me settle it but everyone is down to Earth and easy to get along with. I felt I did well against Ipswich but I feel there's a lot more to come - physically I'm getting fitter and stronger but I didn't really feel as strong as I would've liked.

"Hopefully with games there will be more to come - I'm positive on the ball and try to make things happen and get shots and crosses off. My ambition is to help get the team as much wins as possible with goals and assists so that's my main aim this season as well as help get the team promoted."

Ojo, who joined Liverpool from MK Dons at the age of 14, delivered an encouraging display on his Championship debut for Fulham against Ipswich and will hope to shrug off the unspecified knock he sustained during England Under-21's 3-0 win over Latvia on Tuesday (5 September) and start against high-flying Cardiff City, who top the Championship table with five wins from the first five matches.