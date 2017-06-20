Liverpool have no chance of signing Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer, according to club legend Steve Nicol.

Aubameyang, 28, is expected to leave Borussia Dortmund this summer after four seasons at the Westfalenstadion but a proposed move to Paris Saint-Germain has fallen by the wayside. French daily Le Parisien reported on Sunday (18 June) that Jurgen Klopp's side were now surprise contenders for his signature, adding the Merseyside club are ready match Dortmund's valuation of around €70m (£61.3m, $78.4m).

A move for Aubameyang, regarded as one of Europe's most potent goalscorers after hitting 31 in 32 league appearances last term, would be a remarkable statement of intent from Liverpool ahead of their return to the Champions League next season.

But Nicol, a winner of five league titles with the Reds during his 15-year career with the club, admits the Gabon international will have his eye on a move elsewhere.

"If Aubameyang goes to Liverpool, I would be absolutely delighted," he said on ESPN FC.

"But it's not happening. Why would Aubameyang pick Liverpool over any other team? I'd love to see it happen but I don't believe it's going to happen."

A move to Liverpool would offer Aubameyang the chance to reunite with Klopp, who signed him for Dortmund from French outfit Saint-Etienne in 2013.

After their fourth place finish last season, Liverpool are looking to close the gap on Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea this summer, with the Liverpool Echo suggesting Klopp will have £200m at his disposal during the summer transfer window.

The club have already made their first recruit in Dominic Solanke, whose move from Chelsea will go through on 1 July. Roma forward Mohamed Salah is also understood to be edging closer to a move to Merseyside with latest reports suggesting the club are close to agreeing a £35m fee.