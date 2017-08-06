Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that he will do everything possible till the end of the transfer window (31 August) to secure new signings who can strengthen his squad. James Milner was used as a full-back last season but the re-emergence of Alberto Moreno has allowed Milner to shine in his preferred midfield position which Klopp considers a new signing, giving him more depth in that position.

They have suffered a massive blow in their pursuit of RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita after manager Ralph Hasenhüttl said the midfielder will "100% stay" with the Bundesliga side next season. However, he is now looking to make additions in different positions after his assessment of the squad in pre-season and revealed that he has already earmarked a few players like Milner to take the next step forward.

Klopp has so far made three additions to his squad during the current summer transfer window, strengthening defence and attack with the signings of Andrew Robertson, Dominic Solanke and Mohamed Salah.

"Until August 31 we'll run through the world with open eyes – that's clear. It's not that we decide on our own, it's also about other clubs," Klopp said, according to the Mirror. "This pre-season has brought us new players. Alberto Moreno is 100% back which is really nice after a difficult year.

"Andy Robertson has shown all the skills he's got. He's still adapting to our kind of football but you can see what a threat he can be offensively. That means that Millie is free to play in midfield. Without going into the transfer market we have a new midfield player, which is nice.

"Dom Solanke has shown that he's ready to play adult football. Ryan Kent, last season he developed unbelievably, and this pre-season has been completely different for him compared to last year. Without too much money or the highest transfer fees, we have additions to the squad which is good," he added.

Meanwhile, the Reds have suffered a massive blow in their pursuit of Virgil van Dijk, with Southampton refusing to sell the Dutchman at any price. The 26-year-old is currently training away from the rest of his Southampton teammates after informing manager Mauricio Pellegrino that he does not see his future at St Mary's Stadium.