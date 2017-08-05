Dutch national team manager Dick Advocaat has backed Virgil van Dijk to seek a move out of Southampton, with Chelsea and Liverpool reportedly interested in securing his services. The manager believes that it would be foolish of the Dutchman to turn down a move when he can earn much more while playing for a top quality side.

The former Celtic man is desperate to leave and has already communicated his decision to his current employers that he will not play for the Saints. He has set his sights on making a switch to Anfield, with Jurgen Klopp being a key factor in making his decision.

Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino left his captain out of the squad for the pre-season trip to France as the defender was psychologically not prepared to join the rest of the teammates.

Liverpool publicly ended their interest in Van Dijk in June after Southampton threatened to report the Reds to the Premier League over an alleged illegal approach for the player but have since restarted negotiations with the Saints after they got wind of Van Dijk's desires.

Chelsea are also interested and despite having already signed Antonio Rudiger, are willing to put in a £50m ($65m) bid to get the defender on board and beat the Reds.

Speaking to Voetbalzone magazine about Van Dijk's attempts to secure a move, Advocaat said, as quoted by Sky Sports, "You can condemn it, but come on, if you can earn five times as much at a top English club, then I understand you're going to take action."

The Saints signed Van Dijk from Scottish club Celtic for £13m ($17m) in 2015. He is contracted to the south coast club until 2022. Meanwhile Pellegrino confirmed that the Dutchman is currently training in isolation and that he has no intention of letting him leave the club this summer.