Liverpool have confirmed their defender Connor Randall has completed a loan move to Scottish Premiership club Heart of Midlothian on 28 July.

The 21-year-old joined the Reds' academy at the age of six and has been a regular inclusion in their Under-18s and Under-21 until 2013. After a brief loan spell at Shrewsbury Town in the second half of the 2014/15 season, the right-back was included in the first team squad in September 2015.

Randall made his first team debut League Cup tie against AFC Bournemouth in October 2015. Since then, he has made eight first team appearances for the Merseyside club and will now spend the upcoming season on loan at Tynecastle Park.

A statement on Liverpool's official website read, "Liverpool defender Connor Randall will spend the 2017-18 season on loan with Heart of Midlothian."

Jurgen Klopp currently has the services of England international Nathaniel Clyne as his first choice right-back. Trent Alexander-Arnold who acts as a backup to the former Southampton man has also impressed in that position for Liverpool.

A season-long loan move to Heart of Midlothian will improve Randall's chances of regular playing time for the upcoming campaign. The Liverpool-born player reveals that it was difficult for him to turn down an opportunity to join the Scottish club on a loan move.

"It's great to be here. I've only just arrived but the stadium looks great, there's a new stand on the way and I'm sure the atmosphere will be fantastic," Randall told Heart of Midlothian's official website.

"When I heard Hearts were interested I jumped at it. I couldn't turn it down, it's a great club and I can't wait to get going.

"I'm eager to get games under my belt. I'm a versatile player, I play with a lot of commitment and energy and I like to get up and down the pitch."