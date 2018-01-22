Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge would prefer a loan move to Sevilla in January and is pushing for a move away in a bid to strengthen his chances of making David Southgate's squad for the World Cup in Russia.

The Mirror reports that the Reds had initially turned down a loan request from the Spanish club, insisting that they would only consider an offer for their England striker if it contained an option for a permanent deal at the end of any loan period. Inter Milan were reported to be willing to agree to the deal and reports suggested that Sturridge would be off to Milan.

Liverpool want a fee of around £25m for the forward and are willing to wait till the end of the summer for a permanent deal if he does go out on loan this window. Sturridge has only started five Premier League games for the Reds this season, despite being fit for the majority of the campaign, and has fallen behind the likes of Dominic Solanke and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the pecking order.

The report states that Sturridge has spoken to the manager Jurgen Klopp and the top brass at Anfield to reach an agreement with Sevilla for a move. Klopp is open to allowing Sturridge to leave but wants any money procured from the deal to be reinvested in the summer.

The 28-year-old has 18 months left on his Liverpool contract which is potentially worth as much as £150,000 ($200,000) per week . Klopp is inclined to offer him more game time, but given the barrage of games week in and week out and the competition for a top four spot, he has been unable to do so on a regular basis.

Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane are both ahead of Sturridge in the Liverpool pecking order and he was omitted from the last England squad which played Germany and Brazil in November.

Meanwhile, Klopp has refused to rule out any further transfer activity this window, stating that they will consider it if an opportunity comes their way.

"We don't discuss the transfer market here," said Klopp, as quoted by the Daily Post. "We have a long and decisive part of the season to play. We need all the players. We will see how it will be. If something jumped in my face maybe we'd think about it."