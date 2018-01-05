Juventus have reportedly reached an agreement to sign Liverpool midfielder Emre Can on a free transfer after the end of the 2017/18 season.

The Reds star has less than six months left on his current deal and has not yet signed an extension at Anfield. He will now be allowed to sign a pre-contract with a club outside England that will see him join them as a free agent in the summer.

According to Sky in Italy via Sky Sports, the German international held talks with the Turin club on Thursday (4 January). After holding advanced talks, the midfielder is now believed to have agreed a deal with the Old Lady.

Can was a transfer target for the Serie A winners before the start of the season. Juventus chief executive Beppe Marotta has already confirmed his side's interest in signing the former Bayern Munich man.

He also ruled out the possibility of signing the 23-year-old in the January transfer window after suggesting that Liverpool will not allow Can leave the club midway through the season. The Merseyside club manager Jurgen Klopp had earlier expressed his desire to keep the midfielder at the club.

Can wanted Liverpool to insert a release clause in his new contract, which the Premier League outfit were unwilling to agree. The Reds' failure to agree for the player's condition has now allowed the ex-Bayer Leverkusen star to leave his current employers as a free agent in the summer.

The player admitted in November that he remains focused on the job in hand at Liverpool. He refused to discuss about his future after suggesting that his representative will "take care" of it. The Guardian reported on Thursday that Juventus had held positive talks with Can's adviser.

It is believed the Italian champions are ready to offer Can a five-year deal, which will see him earn around £85,000-a-week ($114,983). In addition to this, he will also receive a signing-on bonus for joining Juventus on a free transfer.