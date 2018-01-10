Liverpool have been urged to sign three players to fill the void left by Philippe Coutinho's move to Barcelona, with Jurgen Klopp advised to bring in Monaco's Thomas Lemar, Kevin Strootman from Monaco and Stoke City and England goalkeeper Jack Butland.

Confirmation of Coutinho's move to the Nou Camp for a fee which could rise to £142m has seen the Reds linked with a host of players as they seek to reinvest the money and remain on course for qualification for the Champions League.

Among them in France international Lemar, who came tantalisingly close to joining Arsenal last summer but now seems destined to move to Anfield. The Independent understand Monaco could demand £100m for his signature this month but that he represents their priority target.

The same publication also understands that Liverpool are keen on a new goalkeeper as Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius continue to be rotated. Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak is one of their targets, as is Potters stopper Butland and Allison of Roma.

Meanwhile, reports from Italian publication Premium Sport have linked Liverpool with a move for Netherlands international and former Manchester United target Kevin Strootman, if Emre Can leaves the club this month.

Can is out of contract at the end of the campaign and if the Merseysiders have any ambition of recouping a fee for the German they must part ways with him in January. Serie A champions Juventus have been heavily linked with his services.

And according to former Liverpool defender Phil Babb – who represented the club for six years between 1994 and 2000 – Lemar, Butland and Strootman would all be worthwhile additions if manger Jurgen Klopp has any ambitions of breathing new life into the spine of the team.

"I'm just going to go old school and work on the spine," Babb told Sky Sports, according to The Express. "One of them is Thomas Lemar from Monaco, 22, bags of pace, trickery. Wanted by Arsenal on deadline day last summer, didn't go through.

"We've heard that Monaco have said they're not going to budge, probably waiting to see how well he does at the World Cup when his price will probably go through the roof even more so. But I think he would be a good addition to the Liverpool squad."

"Kevin Strootman from Roma, 27-year-old Dutch international, six-foot two, physical athlete, very good defensive midfielder. I think that's what Liverpool have been missing, someone to sit and protect the defensive frailties of the back four."

"Jack Butland, we all know about him, great goalkeeper. "Six-foot five so he's a big old lump. He's a fantastic goalkeeper, England international, great age as well.

"Liverpool need a top, top goalkeeper. I think Butland could be one of those and could fill that gap at Liverpool. I think with the managerial change, a cheeky little bid right now might be able to prise him away."