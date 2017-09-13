Mohamed Salah meanwhile was sent home from training on Tuesday due to illness, prompting fears he will miss tonight's clash at Anfield. Jurgen Klopp however dispelled those concerns at a press conference on Tuesday.

The Reds boss suggested his playmaker would benefit from an extra training session or two after missing the start of the season through a back injury/intense transfer speculation and remained coy on the Brazil international's inclusion tonight.

Both Philippe Coutinho and Mohamed Salah are in contention for Jurgen Klopp's side tonight. Coutinho is hoping to make his first appearance of the season after Jurgen Klopp opted to leave him out of his plans for last weekend's Premier League clash with Manchester City.

Famous European Nights at Anfield™ are back tonight as Liverpool begin their Champions League campaign against the last side they faced in European competition.

Sevilla ended Jurgen Klopp's hopes of winning silverware in his first season at Anfield as the serial winners of the Europa League came from behind in Basel to win the trophy after a disastrous second-half collapse from the Merseyside club back in May 2016.

Liverpool, back in the big-time thanks to last season's fourth place finish having safely navigated their way through the qualifying phase, have the chance to exact revenge tonight and take a commanding step towards topping their group.

That is one of eight matches taking place across Europe tonight. We will have goal updates from the all over the course of the evening with all your team news on the way.