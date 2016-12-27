Liverpool take on Stoke City in the Premier League at Anfield on Tuesday, 27 December.

Where to watch live

Kick-off is at 5:15pm GMT. Live coverage is on Sky Sports 1 and Sky Sports 1 HD. Radio commentary of the game will be available on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Overview

Liverpool registered a 1-0 victory over Everton in the first Merseyside derby of the season at Goodison Park. Daniel Sturridge's late strike hit the woodwork and Sadio Mane tapped the rebound into the net.

The Senegalese international's stoppage time goal helped the Reds seal three points over their rivals in the last fixture. Jurgen Klopp saw his side come close to avoiding another defeat, only before Mane rescued his side against Everton.

Liverpool will be targeting another victory when they host Stoke City on Tuesday. In the last five matches at Anfield, Klopp's men have scored 14 goals and conceded four in the process.

Stoke enter this tie after settling for a 2-2 draw against Leicester City in the last fixture at home. Despite taking a two-goal lead and the Foxes going down to 10-man following Jamie Varyd's red card, they failed to hold on to the lead.

The Premier League champions came from behind to score twice in the second half to avoid a defeat. Mark Hughes was left disappointed after his side failed to beat Leicester in the last fixture.

Stoke will be targeting a victory when they make a trip to Anfield. However, the former Manchester City manager will be aware that it will not be an easy task to beat Liverpool, especially considering their form at home this season.

What managers say

Jurgen Klopp: "Stoke is a bit between Everton and Man City. The second child if you want. It's not important when they beat us last time. It's not important about the history. I don't care. I think we spoke about fixtures, the good thing of having no break is you don't think you need a break. Everybody is on fire, we are all on track, that's a really good thing. Stoke have the same idea. Very, very important game, I'm really looking forward to it. Atmosphere changes everything, hopefully all our supporters are re-charged after the 26th and 26th, full of good food and in the best mood for this game," Klopp said, as quoted by the Mirror.

Mark Hughes: "We were aware of how long it had been since United won it when I played there. And every year it gets harder. It was talked about before the season, during the season, at the end — and if you hadn't done it, it was debated again in a negative way. It was always there. A lot of teams have got their act together this season and look really strong. Last year was a blip for almost every one of the top five or six, they now seem to have understood what is required. They look focused and are having a run at it," Hughes was quoted as saying by The Sun.

Betting Odds (betfair)

Liverpool: 3/10

Draw: 5

Stoke City: 10

Team News

Liverpool

Possible XI: Mignolet; Clyne, Lovren, Klavan, Milner; Lallana, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Mane, Origi, Firmino

Stoke City

Possible XI: Grant; Johnson, Shawcross, Martins Indi, Pieters; Whelan, Imbula; Diouf, Allen, Krkic; Walters.