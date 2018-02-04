Live 16.30 GMT - Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League heavyweights go head-to-head for the 150th time in an eagerly-anticipated fixture at Anfield on Sunday

Fifth-place Spurs have suffered just one defeat in their last 14 matches across all competitions and would leapfrog their rivals into the top four with another victory this afternoon

£25m deadline day signing Lucas Moura is unlikely to make his debut, according to manager Mauricio Pochettino

Liverpool responded to seeing their 18-match unbeaten streak halted by back-to-back defeats against relegation contenders with a comfortable win at Huddersfield in midweek

Jurgen Klopp's side, thrashed 4-1 at Wembley in October, are unbeaten in 14 games on home soil and have lost only one of their last 23 encounters against Tottenham on Merseyside

14.15 GMT - Crystal Palace vs Newcastle

8 min 16:03 Today's game is the second fixture of a particularly tough run for Tottenham, who face Arsenal after their inconvenient FA Cup fourth-round replay before taking on Juventus in the last 16 of the Champions League. Liverpool's attacking prowess with that lethal front three is well-documented, although Pochettino sees no need to exercise any extra caution. If you see the game against Manchester United, they had plenty of very good offensive players – Martial, Lingard, Alexis [Sanchez], Lukaku, Pogba. It's similar to Liverpool. They are going to have Salah, Firmino, Mane – plenty of offensive players and very talented players. Of course they are different - they are not similar in the way they play. But always when you play against a big team like Liverpool, there are do things to do: one is how you can score goals and be offensive and dominate the game, another is when they have the ball, how you stop them and try to make their offensive situations difficult. Of course they are different but we hope to replicate the same level and be at the same performance and try to win because, to be in the race for the top four until the end, it's so important to win against Liverpool too. [via football.london]

18 min 15:53 Lovren will have painful memories of that last meeting with Spurs, when a couple of catastrophic early errors saw him hauled off after just half an hour. Addressing his team selection pre-match, Klopp insists that game had no bearing on today's lineup... No, that's too long ago. I don't know, when you have an average day I hope you don't remind yourself of it. It was really long ago. It was not because of Tottenham it was just because we played bad as a team and Dejan was not in a good moment. I can't even remember it properly so it was not important, it was not the case that I thought about it. I think we have four centre-halves and now they work together. We had a whole week when they could work together. Raggy is still injured so we had only three, and Joe Gomez is injured so that means we only have these three. We have to use them now and that's what we did. [per liverpoolfc.com]

25 min 15:46 Tottenham are unsurprisingly unchanged from the hugely impressive 2-0 victory over Manchester United that saw Christian Eriksen score the third-fastest goal in Premier League history. Aurier and Winks both come onto the bench as Rose and Kyle Walker-Peters drop out altogether. No debut for Lucas, who could make his first Spurs appearance in the north London derby next Saturday. He is ineligible for the FA Cup replay against Newport County in midweek.

33 min 15:38 Two defensive changes from Klopp as Van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold replace Joel Matip and Joe Gomez. The latter misses out entirely due to an apparent knock. Alberto Moreno is back among the substitutes.

52 min 15:19 Harry Winks and Serge Aurier both returned to full training this week after ankle and calf issues respectively, but it remains to be seen if they will be deemed fit enough to play today. Danny Rose and Toby Alderweireld are still being assessed on a daily basis and Pochettino suggested during his pre-match press conference that both defenders were close to being involved.

56 min 15:16 Brazilian winger Lucas Moura, who became Tottenham's only January signing when he arrived from Paris Saint-Germain in a £25m deal on deadline day, is not expected to feature at Anfield as he looks to rediscover his match sharpness after a frustrating end to a five-year stint in France.

59 min 15:12 Klopp is unlikely to risk Adam Lallana today as he seeks to avoid aggravating the midfielder's muscle injury, while centre-back Ragnar Klavan is still recovering from a minor thigh strain. Nathaniel Clyne (back) remains a long-term absentee, but January signing Virgil van Dijk should return to the starting XI after being dropped to the bench for the 3-0 win at Huddersfield on Tuesday.