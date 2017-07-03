Liverpool will make a fresh approach for RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita this week, according to reports.

The Times says Reds boss Jurgen Klopp, who will return to Melwood this week to take charge of pre-season training, has instructed the club to step up their pursuit of Keita.

The Guinea international is valued at £70m ($91m) by RB Leipzig. He has a £48m release clause in his contract, although it only comes into effect next summer.

The Times says Keita will hold talks with the Bundesliga club's management this week, including chairman Oliver Mintzlaff, about his future after which Liverpool expect to have a clearer idea of whether a transfer is possible.

The midfielder is reportedly keen to move to Merseyside and has been offered a £130,000-per-week contract if he joins Liverpool.

The BBC reported last week that the Reds are prepared to pay a club-record fee to bring Keita to Anfield.

Keita, who has been likened to Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante, scored eight league goals for RB Leipzig last season to help the club qualify for the Champions League in their first season in the Bundesliga.

Mintzlaff suggested last month that neither Keita nor Swedish winger Emil Forsberg – who has been linked with Arsenal – would be sold for any price this summer.

"It would be irresponsible to let one of our top performers leave now," he told Bild.

"Emil and Naby are extremely talented and promising players. We are glad that we, as a club, are aiding their development and will now be able to prove ourselves in the Champions League.

"There are no concrete offers. But of course, the guys have attracted great interest through their performances. That's normal, but we aren't dealing with that."

Liverpool have already signed winger Mohamed Salah for £34m from Roma and 19-year-old striker Dominic Solanke from Chelsea.