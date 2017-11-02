Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane has launched a scathing attack on Liverpool despite the Reds' convincing win over Maribor in the group stages of the Champions League. The win has confirmed their participation in the knockout stages of the competition, which will come as a massive relief for Jurgen Klopp, who has been under massive pressure of late.

Defensively, the Reds have struggled to cope this season and have come under intense scrutiny from all quarters. They are currently 12 points behind leaders Manchester City and are all but out of the title race. They suffered a 5-0 battering at the hands of City in September and have struggled to recover from that setback.

The Merseyside club face West Ham this weekend where a win will take them level on points with Arsenal and Chelsea, who face City and United respectively on Sunday. Keane insists that it is hard to be optimistic about the Reds as they have a lot of problems at the back which will eventually come back to bite them.

"It's hard to figure out Liverpool at the moment," Keane told ITV, as quoted by the Express. "It's hard to get excited about them, they're going nowhere fast. They're neat and tidy, but we know what they are like defensively. Come the end of the season when the prizes are being given out, Liverpool will be nowhere near.

"At the back, there are question marks over the goalkeeper and there's not too much about to say them. If Liverpool were playing in my back garden, I wouldn't watch them! They're just drifting nowhere," he added.

Liverpool have a host of injury problems to worry about with Georginio Wijnaldum the latest casualty after coming off against Maribor. Philippe Coutinho is a doubt for Saturday while Sadio Mane and Adam Lallana are not expected back until after the forthcoming international break, while Nathaniel Clyne, Danny Ward and Adam Bogdan are all sidelined.