Liverpool have been handed a major boost ahead of the lead up to the busy festive period after Mohamed Salah was left out of the Egypt squad for their final World Cup qualifier this month.

The Pharaohs have already qualified after Salah's double – which included a stoppage time penalty – beat Congo and secured their passage to Russia where they will play in their first World Cup for 28 years

One qualifying game against Ghana on 12 November remains but with Hector Cuper's side already assured of a berth in next summer's finals Salah will not be needed and will be given two weeks off. Egypt were due to play twice during the final international fortnight of 2017, but the friendly against the United Arab Emirates was cancelled earlier this week.

The news is a major relief to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, who has already lost Sadio Mane to injury suffered while on international duty and will be delighted at the opportunity to hand Salah a well-earned rest.

No player has racked up more appearances than the 15 made by Salah since his summer move from Roma. Only Joel Matip and Roberto Firmino have made as many for the Reds during the 2017-18 season.

Salah, who moved to Anfield for a club record £39m, has already notched nine goals this season but was unable to add to that tally in the recent win over Huddersfield Town. Jonas Lossl saved his first half spot-kick, a miss which is likely to see him relinquished of the responsibility going forward.

West Ham United are Liverpool's final opponents before the international break, but their campaign resumes on 18 November with the visit of Southampton, a game which Salah will now be fresh for.

Klopp is already without five first team players during to various fitness problems. Adam Lallana, Nathaniel Clyne, Adam Bogdan and Danny Ings have all not played this season, while Mane remains out after suffering a hamstring problem during the last international break.

Mane is due to return to training this week but it remains to be seen whether he will feature in Senegal's two remaining World Cup qualifiers against South Africa on 10 and 14 November.

The ex-Southampton forward has been named in Aliou Cisse's squad for the matches – the Teranga Lions need two points to qualify for Russia 2018 – but he has not played since limping out of the win over Cape Verde on 10 October.