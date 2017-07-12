Liverpool are prepared to continue spending big this summer, according to former midfielder Danny Murphy, who believes their final signings are more likely to arrive towards the end of the transfer window.

The Merseyside club have made two additions so far this summer, signing Egypt international Mohamed Salah from Roma for a club record fee with Dominic Solanke arriving from Chelsea.

Efforts to strengthen other areas of the first-team have been met with frustration so far, however, with the club forced to abandon their £70m pursuit of Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk after they were accused of making an illegal approach for the Saints captain.

Liverpool have also been repeatedly told their midfield target Naby Keita will not be sold by RB Leipzig this summer, despite the Reds being reportedly ready to break their transfer record once again for the Bundesliga star.

Jurgen Klopp recently admitted bringing in more players could prove "difficult" but urged supporters to remain patient during the summer months.

Murphy hopes the club resurrect their interest in van Dijk and pursue a new left-back, with James Milner forced to fill in that role last season with Alberto Moreno firmly out of favour.

And the former England international believes plans are well underway for further reinforcements to be brought in.

He told Sky Sports News HQ: "My understanding is that they are trying desperately to improve the squad and they are willing to put quite a few pounds behind that. I hope they get van Dijk. I hope that happens because I think defensively is where they need to get better. They need a left-back of course.

"But you know, he is not a stupid man, Klopp. He has seen now everything that he has got and what he needs. You can't rush these things. You know as well as I know there are domino effects with transfers. It will start."

Like Klopp, Murphy feels Liverpool fans may have to be patient, suggesting the bulk of their business could happen late on in the window.

"Unfortunately because of the way the window is set up, which is nonsensical as far as I am concerned, you know things now will happen mid to late August."