Adam Lallana has provided the clearest indication that he is nearing a return after posting a video of him training with the ball while on rehabilitation at a training facility in Qatar.

The Liverpool midfielder has been sidelined since August with a thigh injury and is yet to make an appearance for the Reds this campaign. He is currently in the Middle East continuing his recovery process and recently admitted that he is getting stronger every day.

"Great week stepping up the rehab even further – getting stronger each and every day," Lallana said via his official Instagram account.

Lallana is not expected to return to action immediately with multiple reports stating that he will only return after the next international break in November. However, according to the Liverpool Echo, the midfielder could return to action by the end of the month.

The England international is a key player for Jurgen Klopp and the manager will be eager to have him back at the earliest as Liverpool have won just once in the Premier League since their 4-0 win over Arsenal in August.

The German coach, however, will be wary of rushing Lallana back into action and risk a setback. He is likely to ease him into action with a game or two with the reserve side in order to build match fitness. Similar to Danny Ings, who is still making his way back to fitness after a long spell on the sidelines with injury.

Lallana is among four players including Ings, Nathaniel Clyne and Adam Bogdan on the sidelines with injury at the moment as Liverpool face a busy schedule in the coming weeks. The Merseyside club will play five games in the next 18 days which includes a trip to Wembley to face Tottenham Hotspur and their Champions League doubleheader against Maribor.