Dietmar Hamann has questioned Liverpool's decision to hand Jurgen Klopp a long-term deal, which will keep him at Anfield until 2022.

The former Borussia Dortmund manager replaced Brendan Rodgers at Anfield in October 2015, initially on a three year deal. In his first season in England, Klopp helped Liverpool to reach the EFL Cup and the Europa League final, losing both the games to Manchester City and Sevilla, respectively.

Liverpool finished eighth in the Premier League in the 2015/16 season and that saw them miss out on European football this term. Despite their failure to win any silverware, the Merseyside club handed Klopp a six-year deal in July 2016.

Klopp has seen his side get eliminated from the EFL Cup and the FA Cup, while they are yet to win a league match in 2017. Hamann claims it was "madness" from Liverpool to hand their manager a lengthy contract and suggests that his former club will not finish in top four this season.

"In England it can be OK to fail, in Germany it never is. I like Klopp, but they lost two finals last season, so I'd be careful. I wouldn't have given him a six-year contract. That's absolute madness. They won't win anything this year and they may not finish top four," Hamann told The Times.

"I saw them against West Ham and Spurs and things are coming together. They're probably too far off Chelsea to win the title but they'll finish the season strong."

"[Guardiola] has had his difficulties but he's learning one or two things. I don't think in England you can play from the back all the time, you've got to mix it."

"Maybe society, the press, the fans, have let players get away with too many things. Humility's a big thing. In the main, the lads in England are all right but there are examples where the players are getting away with not being humble.

"You see some of them strutting round, and you wonder why there's a disconnection between the fan and the player?

"In Germany we keep our players closer to the public. You sign autographs because you know this is what your club is about, what the whole body of German football stands for."