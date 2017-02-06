Jamie Carragher has expressed his disappointment after Liverpool failed to strengthen the squad in the January transfer window and has questioned his former club's ability to finish the 2016/17 season in the top four.

The Reds started this campaign on a brighter note and were considered as a team that will challenge for the title. However, they have had a disappointing run in 2017. They are yet to win a match in the Premier League and were eliminated from the EFL Cup in January.

Jurgen Klopp saw his side suffer a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Hull City in the last league tie. The defeat has seen the Merseyside club drop out of the top four and are currently fifth in the table, one point ahead of Manchester United.

Liverpool decided against bringing in new faces to Anfield in the mid-season transfer window and Carragher believes they had the opportunity to complete signings in January. The former defender believes the Reds' league rivals have better squad depth, which could see Klopp's side fail to qualify for next season's Champions League.

"Liverpool don't have the squad to match the other teams and are in a major fight for the top four. For how great everything was going a few months ago, it shows how quickly everything can just unravel," Carragher told Sky Sports.

"A major disappointment, whether it was down to the manager or the board, was not getting any reinforcements in January. The players are there. I am not saying panic buy.

"At this moment, there are lots of problems, defensively and in attack, but I am talking about in terms of numbers, Liverpool needed something.

"If you look at Liverpool's bench, they haven't got anything like what Manchester United have got, City have got - these are the teams they are trying to compete with.

"Certain players have been superb all season. You can't expect the likes of Adam Lallana, Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho to keep up their levels, they need to come out of the team, not dropped, but just taken out for a couple of weeks to freshen them up, but there isn't the players on the bench to do that."

"The fact that they haven't reinforced from a position of strength - where they were in the league as the best challengers for Chelsea - has meant they have fallen away. Other sides have got that quality in reserve that Liverpool haven't."