Liverpool defender Joel Matip has revealed he is days away from returning to full training to hand Jurgen Klopp an injury boost. The centre-back last featured for the Reds in their 2-2 draw against West Ham United on 11 December.

The German-born Cameroon international has missed Liverpool's last five matches during the festive season due to an ankle injury. He has been on the sidelines with Philippe Coutinho, who is also struggling with an ankle injury.

Matip revealed he first felt the pain on a ligament on the left ankle four weeks prior to his last appearance against the Hammers. However, his decision to continue to play resulted in him spending time at the Merseyside club's treatment table.

"[It's] getting better and in a few days I hope I'll be back in full training," Matip told Liverpoolfc.com.

"That's the plan but you never know how it will go. We are really positive and hope that this chapter is closed. It was my left ankle, a ligament was damaged. At the beginning it needed rest but after this I wanted to play too early."

"Three or four weeks before the West Ham game was the first time I really felt it and I still wanted to play a little bit too early. But now, I'm on a good way."

Klopp will take his men to Old Trafford to face Manchester United on 15 January and host Chelsea at Anfield at the end of the month. These two fixtures will be key for Liverpool, along with the two-legged EFL Cup semi-final tie against Southampton.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Matip could be in contention to face United in the next league tie. When asked if he will be fit enough to face Jose Mourinho's side, Matip said: "I want to be fit and get on my way and be back but I don't have a target to be in the squad. I want to be fitter and then the other things will come."