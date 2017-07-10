Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius is determined to prove himself at Anfield after a rather 'negative' first season in the Premier League and expressed his desire to reclaim the position of first-choice goalkeeper under Jurgen Klopp.

Karius joined the Reds from Mainz last season but his chances of making an immediate impression were ended when he suffered a broken hand during the club's pre-season tour of the US.

Klopp opted to start his compatriot over Mignolet when he regained full fitness but Karius' catalogue of errors handed the Belgium international another chance between the sticks for Liverpool. He made full use of the opportunity, consigning Karius to the bench for the remainder of the campaign with a string of impressive performances.

With the resurgence of Mignolet, derided for large periods during his time at Liverpool, and the added competition of Danny Ward, who helped Huddersfield Town to Premier League promotion last season, Karius' chances of regular game-time are leaner than they were 12 months ago.

But the former Germany youth international - yet to be capped at senior international level - is intent on using last season as a real learning curve and proving himself worthy of being Liverpool's first-choice goalkeeper for many years to come.

"It feels good to be back," Karius told Liverpool's official website. "I didn't have an easy first season with a bit of a struggle and injuries. Now I want to prove myself, do better than last season and win the shirt back.

"It was a new experience for me, with a lot to learn. Even in the negative spell, I took positives out of it and learned a lot that was new to me. I feel strong mentally and also on the pitch. I want to prove myself."

Liverpool boss Klopp saw fit to drop Karius last season but has by no means frozen him out of the first-team reckoning at Anfield. The former Borussia Dortmund boss knows Karius did not enjoy the most fruitful of campaigns but stressed that the position between the sticks is still very much up for grabs and will presumably use the pre-season tours of Hong Kong and Germany to decide who out of Ward, Karius and Mignolet deserves to start against Watford on the opening day of the season.

"That's very comfortable for the manager, three really good goalkeepers," Klopp said. "It is like it is and nothing is decided, they can all show how good they are. I don't want to bring doubt so that they start doubting. They are at a fantastic club and a fantastic football club needs fantastic goalkeepers. We had a really good goalkeeping season.

"Yes, it was a little bit difficult for Loris [Karius] but I'm sure he had his part in the development of Simon [Mignolet], who played a really good season. And Danny [Ward] played a fantastic season at Huddersfield with a big success at the end. We have three goalkeepers and they can all show what they are able to do, and then we will see who will start."