Liverpool are open to allowing playmaker Philippe Coutinho to leave the club but two conditions must be met before the Brazil international takes his leave from Anfield. The Reds want €90m [£78.58m, $102m] for the 25-year-old and time to sign a replacement before allowing him to depart, with Paris Saint Germain the latest club linked with his services.

L'Equipe understand that PSG will move for Coutinho if their attempts to acquire Monaco's Kylian Mbappe fail. The France international is the hottest property in Europe, with Arsenal, Real Madrid and Manchester City all show an interest in acquiring the teenage-sensation.

Mbappe dominated Ligue 1 last season with 15 goals and 11 assists in his first full domestic campaign and at just 18 might fancy a new challenge overseas to further enhance his profile as the rising star of world football. Should PSG indeed be overlooked then Liverpool can expect interest in Coutinho, who has also been linked with a move to Barcelona.

The former Inter Milan midfielder has developed into Jurgen Klopp's most important player on Merseyside. He scored 14 goals and made nine assists as Liverpool qualified for the Champions League on the final day of last season and his retention will be key if the club have any ambition of cementing their top four status and challenging for the title.

Klopp has no intention of selling Coutinho despite having added Egypt international Mo Salah to his squad for the new campaign. There is uncertainty over whether Sadio Mane will start the season fully fit after knee surgery last season so Coutinho will be needed from the outset after being dogged with the ankle issue in the middle of the last campaign.

It may transpire that Liverpool's resolve might not be tested if PSG are indeed successful in bringing Mbappe to the Parc des Princes this summer. AS understand the club are prepared to match the financial offer of any of their rivals, news which comes in the wake of reports that Arsenal have launched a world record bid for the striker.

The Mirror understand a staggering £125m bid has been submitted by Arsenal in an effort to bring Mbappe to north London. If accepted, the fee would see Arsene Wenger's side smash their transfer record for the second time this summer after having acquired Alexandre Lacazette for £52.7m from Lyon.