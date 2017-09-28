US President Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner was accidentally registered as a female voter in New York and Twitter couldn't stop laughing. According to registration records, Kushner registered to vote in 2009 but apparently checked the box classifying his gender as a female instead of male, Wired first reported.

The error was reportedly first spotted by Democratic opposition research group American Bridge.

"Kushner can't even fill out the most basic paperwork without screwing it up, so it's a mystery why anyone thinks he's somehow going to bring peace to the Middle East," American Bridge spokesperson Brad Bainum told Wired. "Would anyone but the president's son-in-law still have a West Wing job after repeated disclosure errors and a botched security clearance form?"

The clerical mistake comes as Kushner, who is married to Trump's eldest daughter Ivanka, faces criticism after making multiple revisions to his financial and security disclosure forms to obtain government clearance.

It also comes after it was reported that he, Ivanka and other officials have used private email accounts for official White House business.

The revelation drew fierce criticism since the Trump campaign repeatedly attacked Hillary Clinton during the election over her use of a private email server during her tenure as Secretary of State.

The mistake has also come to light amid the Trump administration's focus on investigating alleged voter fraud in the 2016 election.

Meanwhile, Twitter erupted with a slew of jokes, comments and memes mocking Kushner over the simple error in light of his vast portfolio of responsibilities at the White House.

Some people called for Kushner's security clearance to be revoked and to "lock her up", echoing the cries made by many Trump supporters at rallies to have Clinton arrested over her emails. Others cheekily said they were comfortable with whatever gender Kushner chose to identify with.

"Jared Kushner seems notoriously terrible with paperwork... good thing he'll broker Middle East peace in person!" one person tweeted. "Can he do anything correct or not shady?"

"Trump doesn't have to look far for voter fraud!!!" another wrote.

Kushner has yet to comment on the latest paperwork gaffe.