While one wasn't tacked on to the preview screenings of Logan, post-credit scenes are usually synonymous with superhero movies. So, when news emerged that the Wolverine film's running time had been extended by three minutes ahead of its cinematic release, many fans assumed that it was because one had been added.

Director James Mangold has since laid all the rumours to rest by confirming there will not be a stinger after all. The 53-year-old filmmaker took to Twitter to respond to a fan who asked whether a "post-credits scenes [was] something Mangold [had] thought about since the beginning."

The fact that Marvel Comics fans concluded there would be a stinger in the final cut was not so far-fetched, considering Collider's Steve Weintraub stated confidently on 20 February that there definitely would be a scene added around the credits of the movie. He also explained that it just was not shown to critics as 20th Century Fox wanted it to remain under wraps for as long as possible until the film opens.

Since then however, Weintraub has admitted that he made some mistakes and updated his original story with this note: "Previously I reported that Logan would have a post-credits scene. After talking with more sources I've learned I was wrong in my original report. Logan does not have a post-credits scene. I've never been so happy to be wrong. After you see Logan you'll understand why a post-credits scene would feel out of place based on the tone of the picture."

But if the extra minutes are not for a post-credits scenes, then what are they for? Well, Weintraub might still have the answer to that question...

"After doing some digging," he continued in his update. "I've learned I wasn't altogether wrong about Logan having something cool for the fans. But instead of it being after the credits, maybe it's before the movie has started..."

Logan is released in UK cinemas on 1 March 2017, and in the US on 3 March.

