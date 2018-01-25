The battle to end Lazar Markovic's nightmare stint at Liverpool appears to be heating up, with news of Spartak Moscow's interest in the forgotten winger followed by reports that rivals Lokomotiv Moscow have made an approach for his services.

That is according to the Mirror, who claim that the Russian Premier League leaders could convince Liverpool, eager to offload Markovic on a permanent basis, could succeed with a loan bid provided they produce a sizable fee and pay his £35,000-a-week ($50,074) salary in full.

It is also reported that Anderlecht are keeping tabs on the Serbian international along with La Liga duo Celta Vigo and Espanyol. West Bromwich Albion and Aston Villa have also been mentioned as potential suitors.

News of that latest approach comes shortly after last season's Russian champions Spartak were rumoured to have expressed their interest in Markovic, who could be viewed as a replacement for Quincy Promes as the Dutchman continues to be linked with a £30m move to Southampton.

Markovic, a £20m arrival from Benfica in 2014, has not played in a competitive senior match for Liverpool since May 2015 - during the reign of Brendan Rodgers - and endured an injury-plagued loan spell at Fenerbahce before seeing a season-long stint back in Portugal at Sporting CP terminated by mutual consent during the midway point of last term.

That allowed him to return to the Premier League with Hull City, where he impressed under Marco Silva before missing the end of the Tigers' unsuccessful battle against relegation due to an ankle injury.

Klopp made no secret of Markovic's continued availability during the subsequent summer transfer window, stating that he was in the best shape since he's known him and that there "will be a club out there who needs him".

However, a lofty £16m asking price is speculated to have put paid to the prospect a potential reunion with Silva at Watford and also prevented the likes of Fiorentina and Zenit Saint Petersburg from securing a deal.

The 23-year-old featured for 45 minutes of an opening pre-season friendly against Tranmere Rovers at Prenton Park in July but was subsequently omitted from overseas trips to Hong Kong and Germany as he looked to negotiate a move to Serie A.

Markovic is said to still be training with his Liverpool teammates at Melwood, though has been selected for just one solitary matchday squad during the 2017-18 campaign to date. That was for the Carabao Cup third-round defeat to Leicester City in September, when he was left as an unused substitute.