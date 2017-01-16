Asking prices on homes in Hackney are rising faster than in any other borough in London. The January Rightmove House Price Index found Hackney asking prices had risen 15.5% over the year to an average of £732,573.

Bromley was in second place, where asking prices rose 11.6% annually during the month to an average value of £556,044.

Camden was the worst-performing borough, with the average asking price dropping by 16.4% to £1,118,218.

For Greater London as a whole, Rightmove said the average asking price rose 2.3% over the year in January to £624,953.

That compares to a 3.2% increase for England and Wales, which has an average asking price of £300,245.

Only around half the number of homes needed to meet demand in London, estimated to be 50,000 new units a year, are being built. The shortage of homes has fuelled house price growth in the capital in recent years, well ahead of the rest of the country.

But affordability concerns for first-time buyers and property tax hikes on buy-to-let and wealthy investors is constraining demand in the market. House price growth in London is forecast to slow and fall behind the rest of the country as a result.

How much asking prices are rising in each London borough

Borough Avg price Jan 2017 (£) Annual change Hackney 732,573 15.50% Bromley 556,044 11.60% Kensington and Chelsea 2,485,483 10.20% Islington 807,550 10.00% Sutton 437,115 9.90% Bexley 370,291 9.70% Lambeth 662,177 8.90% Enfield 486,236 8.70% Havering 391,186 8.70% Haringey 605,271 8.30% Waltham Forest 475,186 8.20% Newham 426,971 6.20% Southwark 684,410 6.10% Croydon 423,347 6.10% Greenwich 464,144 5.20% Lewisham 473,592 4.40% Barnet 732,439 4.20% Harrow 542,733 4.00% Hillingdon 483,951 4.00% Barking and Dagenham 298,255 3.80% Merton 632,749 3.50% Redbridge 446,581 3.30% Tower Hamlets 600,774 2.80% Ealing 604,736 -0.80% Kingston upon Thames 621,638 -1.90% City of Westminster 1,992,328 -2.50% Hounslow 499,873 -2.90% Wandsworth 775,702 -4.10% Richmond upon Thames 864,137 -4.70% Brent 573,189 -4.70% Hammersmith and Fulham 948,671 -11.60% Camden 1,118,218 -16.40%

Source: Rightmove House Price Index, January 2017