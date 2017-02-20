London faces more Underground strike action after last-ditch talks between the RMT and Aslef unions and Tube bosses failed on Monday morning (20 February), a union negotiator told IBTimes UK.

Finn Brennan, an organiser for train drivers' union Aslef, said Underground management were "not prepared to compromise" in the dispute over "forced" staff displacement on the Central Line, which has seen the company move drivers to other areas of the network.

"There was no progress made, unfortunately they are not prepared to compromise," he said.

The development is a blow to commuters on the Central Line and Waterloo and City Line, which shares the same pool of Tube drivers.

The 24-hour walkout from 21:00 GMT on Tuesday 21 February will mean no Central line service east of Leytonstone, a reduced service on the rest of the line, and no service at all on the Waterloo & City line, according to Transport for London.

Peter McNaught, operations director for the Central line, said: "I apologise to customers for the disruption that this unnecessary strike will cause. We have made all reasonable efforts to resolve this dispute through talking through the issues with the unions, and we have minimised the number of employees affected from over 30 to eight.

"All of these moves are within the longstanding agreements we have made with the unions. We urge them to engage with us to resolve this issue and to withdraw the strike action, which will only cause needless disruption to Londoners."

The RMT is also balloting Night Tube drivers for strike action in a row over "career development". Mayor of London Sadiq Khan had promised "zero days of strikes" during his successful City Hall campaign. There are currently no new talks planned between the parties.