The third victim to die in the London Bridge terror attack has been named as Australian Kirsty Boden, a 28-year-old Australian health worker who lived in London.

Her family said that nurse had run towards danger to help people after witnessing the the atrocity unfold on Saturday evening (3 June).

Boden, Chrsitine Archibald and James McMullan are the only two of seven dead to have been officially named. It is reported that a French man, known only as Alexandre, was also killed and that his family have been informed.

The death toll could still rise. NHS England say that 18 people remain in a critical condition following the marauding knife attack that lasted for eight minutes before the assailants were gunned down by police.

Kirsty's family said in a statement: "Kirsty was loved and adored by her family, friends and boyfriend. She was the most outgoing, kind and generous person who loved to help people. Helping people was what she loved to do in her job as a nurse and in her daily life.

"As she ran towards danger, in an effort to help people on the bridge, Kirsty sadly lost her life. We are so proud of Kirsty's brave actions which demonstrate how selfless, caring and heroic she was, not only on that night, but throughout all of her life. Kirsty – we love you and we will miss you dearly.

"We will not be making any further comments on this tragedy and ask everyone, especially the media, to give us the privacy we need to grieve away from the public eye."

All three terrorists have now been identified by the Metropolitan Police. They are Khuram Butt, 27, and Rachid Radouane, 30, and Youssef Zaghba, 22.

