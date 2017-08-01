Police have released CCTV footage of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an armed robbery at a west London bank earlier this year. The man pulled a gun on the clerk and got away with £150 ($200) – and it could have been much more were it not for the brave efforts of a member of the public.

The unnamed hero was visiting the bank in Teddington when he came across the assailant holding a gun at the terrified cashier, who was passing money to him from behind the counter. The brave man approached the hooded criminal and ushered him out of the branch then held him in a headlock on the pavement just outside.

Unfortunately, the suspect slipped out of the hold and made away on foot. Police would now like to speak with him. The offence took place at around 2.30pm on 10 March 2017 at a bank in Broad Street, Teddington.

The suspect is described as a man aged between 30 and 40-years-old. He was wearing wearing a grey hooded top with a cap, black gloves, a black satchel bag, and dark trousers Nike trainers.

Footage shows that he initially peered into the bank from outside in a bid to see if any customers were in there.

When he saw that there weren't, he entered and strode towards the counter wearing a balaclava under his hood. He immediately drew his gun from a blue carrier bag and demanded that the cashier pass him money.

Shortly afterwards, the heroic have a go hero made his entrance. The robber would have undoubtedly taken more money were it not for the man's bravery.

Detective Constable Mike Bunn, of the Met's Flying Squad, which is leading the investigation, said: "This was a brazen robbery on a busy high street which left members of staff at the branch terrified. The robber travelled to the bank on a men's mountain bike and it is possible that he may live locally. I am urging anyone who recognises the man in the footage to contact us."

Anyone with information should contact Detective Constable Mike Bunn by calling 101. Alternatively call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org, quoting reference J/03680/2017 241386.