West Londoners of all faiths have opened their hearts and their doors in the aftermath of the Grenfell Tower fire, which has left several hundred people homeless.

Churches, mosques, and temples are offering shelter to the survivors of the inferno that ripped through the 24-storey block in the early hours of this morning (14 June).

Local neighbours, including the rich and famous, are also doing their bit: offering food and supplies to the shell-shocked families who made it out of the building alive.

Institutions and individuals have been offering whatever they can on social media, under the hashtag #GrenfellTower.

St Clement's church, a stone's throw from the smoking tower block in North Kensington, has become an emergency relief centre.

Al Manar, a local mosque, is offering shelter to people of all faiths affected by the fire, which is known to have killed six so far.

The Telegraph reported that the evacuation was aided by Muslims, who were still awake due to Ramadan, alerting their neighbours to the fire after the building's fire alarm failed.

Meanwhile Sikh Gurudwaras around London are collecting and distributing spare clothes, toys, toiletries.

Harjinder Kukreja tweeted: "The evacuees only have what they're wearing. We need to support them with spare necessities."

St Clements Church in Treadgold St has been turned into evacuation, support centre @newscomauHQ #GrenfellTowerFire pic.twitter.com/eJS59o0nA7 — Victoria Craw (@victoria_craw) June 14, 2017

Al Manaar, the local mosque, is providing shelter for anyone affected by the fire #GrenfellTower https://t.co/iC3JP5Ez53 — Aisha S Gani (@aishagani) June 14, 2017

Sikh Gurudwaras in London have started collecting and distributing spare clothes, toys, toiletries for #GrenfellTower evacuees! #Share pic.twitter.com/TT1cTWZXRp — Harjinder S Kukreja (@SinghLions) June 14, 2017

Local neighbours are also doing whatever they can to cushion the blow dealt to Grenfell residents this morning.

"People of Kensington. Remember to give what you can spare – clothes etc – to those made homeless by that terrible fire," tweeted Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarkson, who lives in the area."

A local man, using the Twitter profile Sammy W, uploaded a terrifying amateur video of the blaze, saying: "If anyone needs some help tonight message me. I can't believe what's happened in my area."

People of Kensington. Remember to give what you can spare - clothes etc - to those made homeless by that terrible fire. — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) June 14, 2017

If anyone needs some were to stay tonight message me..I Carnt believe what's happend in my area..#GrenfellTower retweet pic.twitter.com/TAuRRhEeEO — Sammy W (@samwordy) June 14, 2017

A Crowdfunding page has been started to "help as many people as possible in Grenfell Tower with whatever they need".

As of 11.15am, it had already raised over £10,000 ($12,700).