Commuters across London have been hit by delays after a triple whammy of problems crippled the rail network.

As travellers battled to work in London on Monday morning, there were major delays for those hoping to use South Western Railways after services were halted between Waterloo and Wimbledon.

The suspension in the service was caused by a derailment when the last of an eight-carriage train came off the rails at Alexandra Road, Wimbledon shortly before 6am.

The London Fire Brigade confirmed that one person suffered minor injuries in the incident.

Around 300 people were evacuated from the train with Network Rail expecting the line to be affected for much of the day.

Elsewhere, a power surge along the Northern Line of the London Underground saw services grind to a halt.

It meant that trains did not stop at various stations during the morning rush hour.

South West trains: Severe delays and cancellations between Chessington South and London Waterloo due to derailment.

Meanwhile, a litany of signalling issues meant that there were plenty of frustrated commuters across the network.

Lines and services affected:

District Line: No service between Parsons Green and Wimbledon due to derailment.

Circle line: Minor delays due to a signal failure at Barking.

Hammersmith and City line: Severe delays due to signal failure at Barking.

London Overground: No service between Surrey Quays and Wandsworth Road due to a track fault at Wandsworth Road.

London Overground: Services suspended between Clapham Junction and Wandsworth Road due to a track fault.

Bakerloo Line: Severe delays after an earlier power failure at Queens Park.

Metropolitan Line: A signal failure at Wembley Park has caused minor delays.