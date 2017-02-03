Millions of London commuters can breathe a sigh of relief after the RMT Union called off its planned strike of station staff on Friday (3 February).

The decision to suspend the industrial action, scheduled for 5 and 7 February, comes after Transport for London bosses promised to recruit an extra 325 workers in a bid to resolve a jobs row with the RMT and the TSSA.

"The fighting stance taken by RMT members since the jobs cull on our Tube stations was first announced has reversed nearly 60% of those savage cuts," said RMT chief Mick Cash.

"That is a tremendous victory and a reflection of the resilience and determination of our reps and the membership right across London Underground.

"We will now continue to work on implementation of the new staffing arrangements at the local level and as always RMT remains eternally vigilant."

The TSSA had already suspended its planned walkout after talks between the parties at mediation service Acas. The union's Underground representatives will vote on the offer on 10 February.

They will vote on whether or not they are satisfied with what is now on the table and on whether they feel confident they have the assurances they need to ensure our Tube will in future be returned to adequate safety standards," said TSSA general secretary Manuel Cortes.

The development is a boost to Labour's Mayor of London Sadiq Khan after a January walkout from TSSA and RMT station staff members caused travel chaos in the capital.

"Like all commuters in London I'm delighted that we have been able to get the Tube strikes suspended – it shows what we can achieve by talking and engaging with staff," Khan said.

"This is an excellent deal that will ensure commuters get the service they need at underground stations, and it will fix the mess created by the previous Mayor [Boris Johnson]."