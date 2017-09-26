Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Loris Karius will keep goal for Liverpool during Tuesday night's (26 September) match against Spartak Moscow, with Sadio Mane and Trent Alexander-Arnold also likely to start the Champions League Group E tie in Russia.

Klopp has opted to rotate his three first-choice goalkeepers during the early stages of the 2017-18 campaign, although he does not appear to have one stopper in mind for each competition.

Usual number one Simon Mignolet has made seven appearances including both legs of the play-off round victory over Hoffenheim, while Karius was called upon for a 4-0 Premier League win over Arsenal and the opening group game against Sevilla.

Danny Ward, meanwhile, got the nod for last week's Carabao Cup third-round defeat to Leicester City.

"Yes, Loris will start," Klopp told Liverpool's official website during the team flight. "I am not sure if I have to make a decision like this [the club's 'Champions League goalkeeper']. It's all about performing.

"That shouldn't be taken as me saying, 'You are not performing, you're out of the goal'. Everyone is allowed to make mistakes or whatever, but it's about performing in training and the games for all of our goalkeepers. He will play tomorrow and we will see, but Simon is the No.1 and that's the situation."

Klopp also claimed that it would "make sense" for Mane to start against Spartak, given that he has missed each of Liverpool's last three domestic fixtures after being sent off for a reckless high challenge on Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson during a Premier League game in early September.

"Sadio is back and it's really good," the manager said. "He made all the normal training sessions. When you are injured or suspended you have to do more than the rest of the squad because you cannot play, so he should be OK."

Klopp added it was "likely" that academy graduate Alexander-Arnold would come in at right-back, with Joe Gomez, who did not train with his teammates before they flew to Moscow, suspended after committing two bookable offences in the 2-2 draw with Sevilla at Anfield.

Liverpool have no new injury worries to contend with after quickly avenging their cup defeat at Leicester. Long-term absentees Adam Lallana, Nathaniel Clyne and Adam Bogdan are all still missing.

Influential winger Quincy Promes is a major doubt to face the Reds as defending Russian champions Spartak continued to be dogged by injury, with Massimo Carrera confirming earlier on Monday that Pedro Rocha has more of a chance to feature.

The Dutchman is close friends with Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum and has previously been linked with a potential transfer to Merseyside.

"He's a very good player but nothing else to say," Klopp said on that apparent interest in Promes during a somewhat farcical 11-minute pre-match press conference held at the Sheraton Airport Hotel on Monday, as per the Liverpool Echo. "He's good friends with our Dutch player.

"He didn't play in the last few games. He has speed and is good in 1 v1 situations but is not the only good Spartak player."