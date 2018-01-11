Motorists could have grabbed a quick cooked breakfast on the go this morning (11 January) after a lorry filled with gammon burst into flames.

The refrigerated lorry trailer, containing 17 tonnes of packaged and (now) smoked gammon, was partially destroyed in the fire on the A30 in Devon at around 1.35am.

It took emergency services around 12 hours to clear up the scene, as both the trailer and road surface were significantly damaged by the flames.

A statement from Devon & Somerset Fire Service said the lorry driver had disconnected the trailer from the cab before their arrival, and that two fire appliances and a water carrier had attended to tackle the blaze.

The flames were extinguished using a compressed air foam jet, four breathing apparatus and a water shuttle. Firefighters confirmed that the cause of the fire was accidental, but that the meat contents were totally destroyed.

The statement said: "On arrival crews confirmed one articulated trailer in lay by on dual carriageway well alight and got to work extinguishing with two breathing apparatus and one compressed air foam jet.

"Fire involving articulated trailer with fridge unit containing approximately 17 tonnes of packaged meat. 50% of trailer and the entire contents severely damaged by fire."

A major lifting kit was required to move the lorry from the scene, which did not take place until the early afternoon.