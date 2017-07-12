Louise Redknapp is believed to be the latest victim of the so-called 'Strictly curse' after the former Eternal singer confirmed to friends that her 19-year marriage to ex-Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp has collapsed.

Following news that the celebrity couple were now living separate lives as Jamie fights to save their marriage, social media erupted with claims that her appearance on the 2016 series of BBC dancing competition Strictly Come Dancing was at the root of their marital woes.

Although the couple has yet to release an official statement, many people can't help but think that while she won legions of new fans with her moves, she lost her husband.

"Wow the strictly curse again.....it's a wonder anybody in a relationship dares go on this show," one commentator said while another simply wrote: "Ah nooooooo ;( strictly curse!!"

A third added: "Sad to learn that and Jamie Redknapp are going their separate ways after 19 years of marriage. #Strictlycurse"

Others offered the couple, who are parents to sons Charley and Beau, advice on how to overcome their rough patch.

"Win her back Jamie! Wish I could be some kind of Cupid counsellor! A way to a woman's heart is pizza & chocolate," one fan said.

Ever since newsreader Natasha Kaplinsky split from her partner after appearing on the show in 2004, there have been a series of break-ups of contestants and their partners after the hit BBC1 dance competition season has ended, leading to the suspicion that behind-the-scenes sexual tension and a gruelling filming schedule test the strongest of relationships,

During her stint on Strictly Come Dancing the 41-year-old was paired with Kevin Clifton and admitted that her husband had been teased relentlessly about the prospect of losing his wife. In October 2016 she revealed that he was furious after his father, Harry Redknapp referred to the curse during an appearance on A League Of Their Own, while his son was on the show.

She told The Mirror: "I watched it this week and I could see Jamie getting angrier and angrier with the jokes... It was so funny!"

Ever since they tied the knot in a picturesque ceremony in Bermuda in June 1999, the pair has been hailed as "relationship goals". They were the epitome of stability as celebrity marriages crumbled around them.

Whilst the couple, who met through mutual pal Robbie Williams when Redknapp was on tour with Eternal, has yet to release an official statement it would seem to be a case of that for every winner on Strictly there are even more losers −the husbands, wives and long-term partners.