A Louisiana mother has been arrested on animal cruelty and drug charges after police raided her home to find a crystal meth lab – along with some 133 cats.

Lafourche Parish deputies were confronted with extraordinary scenes during the raid on her home in the city of Houma.

Police say seven cats were found dead, while others were left to suffer "very poor" living conditions with "a large amount of fecal matter" throughout the property.

It took law enforcement officials several days to recover the cats left alive, all 133 of which were transported to the Lafourche Parish Animal Shelter.

All the animals had to be euthanised due to their condition, police said.

Sandy Chauvin, 60, was arrested last Wednesday (1 February) on five counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, as well as a drug charge relating to the manufacture of crystal meth.

The search of her home, on 13 January, had been prompted by the arrest of one of her sons, Nicholas Chauvin, 35, for distribution of methamphetamine.

He was later also charged with his brother, Christian, 43, with "creation or operation of a clandestine laboratory for the unlawful manufacture of a controlled dangerous substance" after officers say the family's home was doubling as a crystal meth lab.

The pair were released on 17 and 18 January after posting bonds totalling $135,000 (£110,000, €130,000).

Their mother, Sandy, was released last Wednesday (1 February) after posting $40,000 bond.