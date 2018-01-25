Love Island star Amber Davis was lambasted on social media yesterday (24 January) for sharing a mirror selfie with cocaine paraphernalia on a table in front of her.

But the 21-year-old television star, who removed the snap a few moments after sharing it onto her Instagram stories, said she is "devastated" by the drug-related stories circulating about her.

In a statement shared to Twitter, she said: "There have been a lot of stories around this afternoon and I just want to set the record straight. I was completely naïve to what was lying on the table in front of me.

"I don't know for sure what it was, but I do know what it looks like, and I am devastated.

"I have never and would never take drugs. That is not who I am. I'm fully aware that my supporters look up to me and the last thing I want is for people to think this is the type of thing I'd do.

"I'm a normal girl with an amazing family and I would never let them down like that [sic]," she continued.

Despite her heartfelt statement, the Love Island star was met with a series of memes, many calling "bullsh*t" on her admission.

Social media users were quick to call her out, with one person replying: "So you said you don't know for sure what it was, yet you've said you don't do drugs? So you do know what it is then? Absolutely embarrassing statement."

While someone else said: "Oh please! (Not trolling) but come on? Do you assume that everyone is gullible, you do whatever you want to do but don't underestimate the intelligence of everyone else. We all, you included, know what it is."

A third added: "Amber don't worry about it. We all like a bump every now and then. Don't worry the big man in the office who's about to cut your sponsorship deals will be sniffing it too."

The now-deleted snap shows Davies shooting the camera her best pose in a sparkly plunging jumpsuit by Nadine Merabi, with her new voluminous curly hairdo on full display. The worktop between her and the mirror was covered in champagne and beer bottles, a rolled up bank note, a bank card and white powder.

A source told MailOnline: "This was not Amber's room. She went back with some friends to their hotel room after the event, before returning home."

Despite there being no proof that Davies had anything to do with the suspected drugs in the picture, social media users are commenting on her pictures in their droves.

One person wrote on her latest picture: "Another one who does coke...they are all at it."

While someone else said: "Fancy posting a pic with coke , rolled up note and bank card hilarious."