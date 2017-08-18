She's one of the sexiest stars to come out of this year's series of Love Island, but Jessica Shears was the victim of online abuse about her "weird boobs", which lead to her to undergoing breast reduction surgery in Prague earlier this month.

The 24-year-old 'model and influencer – who is still dating her Love Island boyfriend Dom Lever – is showing off her new breasts to no end after choosing a smaller set of implants.

Looking far more in proportion and natural, Jessica flaunted her shapely figure in a cream bikini yesterday (17 August), featuring floral embroidery and a high rise style to elongate her legs and flatter her waistline.

Trying to sell her 1.2m followers bronzer in the Boomerang clip for Instagram, fans paid no attention to her changed shape and slammed her for being a saleswoman.

One person commented "Is there anything you won't try and sell?! It's a bit embarrassing now. Just compare jess and camilla's instagrams..."

Another put: "You'll do anything on Instagram for deals".

Others were more complimentary, with one fan telling her: "Looking gorgeous hun! I've just ordered this tan! Thanks for sharing! xx".

A few hours later, Jessica shared another snap on the social media platform of herself outdoors in a cute summer outfit of a blue bardot crop top teamed with a distressed denim mini skirt and black shades as she attempted to flog clothing from Lasula Boutique. One follower told her: "Trying to make a shilling bless".

The TV star recently came under fire by YouTuber JMX, who revealed her as a "snake" for ditching him as soon as she got famous from Love Island.

The social media star alleged that he is the reason Jessica snagged a place on the ITV2 dating series after the pair made videos together – with him boldly claiming: "She wouldn't have got onto Love Island if it weren't for me" and divulging that her Instagram following began to grow after she starred in his videos.

JMX claimed that the pair were not a couple and they were always just friends despite working together, until "she completely snaked me."

"I just want to expose her as a snake. F**k her," he added.