Long-time Premier League transfer target Lucas Moura admits a summer switch from Paris Saint-Germain to another European club could be a "possibility", although insists he is yet to be presented with any firm offers amid rumoured interest from many overseas clubs including Liverpool.

Lucas scored 19 goals and tallied 11 assists in 53 total appearances for PSG last term, but it has been suggested that his five-year stint at the Parc des Princes is likely come to an end during the forthcoming transfer window.

French newspaper L'Equipe reported last month that Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool were looking at the £30m-rated ($37.8m) Brazilian forward, having badly missed Sadio Mane during his respective international and injury absences during the second half of 2016-17.

Manchester United have been credited with a sustained interest in Lucas since originally missing out on his signature during the reign of Sir Alex Ferguson in 2012, while Arsenal were reported to have held talks with the 24-year-old during the January transfer window.

Atletico Madrid's rumoured pursuit of the player was effectively ended by the Court of Arbitration for Sport's (Cas) decision to uphold their transfer ban and PSG's apparent insistence to include Ivan Perisic - another prominent United target - as part of the deal is believed to have complicated matters as far as Inter Milan are concerned.

Addressing his future in a recent interview with Diario De Sao Paulo, Lucas, currently under contract for another three years, claimed he is not currently considering a return to Brazil but did not rule out the prospect of moving elsewhere in Europe. However, it appears that nothing is imminent on that front.

"In every transfer window there is always a lot of speculation," he said. "Actually, no offers have been made for me yet, nothing concrete. My agent has not told me about anything yet. I have a contract until 2020. If something materialises, we will sit and analyse it. Right now, nothing is happening."

He added: "Regarding a return to Brazil, I am not thinking about that. I have objectives I want to reach in Europe. Leaving PSG for another European club could be a possibility for me but I am under contract and I have no offers in front of me at this moment. If something arrives, we will see what is best for me and for the club. Right now, though, I am doing well in France."