Tottenham Hotspur target Lucas Moura has revealed that he is "not happy" at Paris Saint-Germain as he continues to get frozen out by the French side.

The Brazilian winger joined PSG from Sao Paulo in January 2013 and has gone on to win four Ligue 1 titles, three Coupe de France titles and four Coupe de la Ligue titles with the club.

However, despite a personal-best 18 goals in all competitions last season, Moura has found himself as a fringe player this season as he is yet to make a single league start for the Parisiens, with his last cameo coming in early December.

Having not featured in PSG's 3-1 win over Caen on Sunday, 21 January, Moura revealed how big a "blow" his current situation at the club is.

"It's a brutal blow," Moura said, as per Sky Sports. "I'm gutted that I'm no longer playing, to no longer be able to express myself as I was doing before.

"I'm not happy. I thought I'd built something solid with this club, but that's clearly not the case."

With the Ligue 1 leaders willing to sell the £22m-rated ($30m) star in order to comply with Financial Fair Play requirements, Tottenham have reportedly already begun the process of attempting to facilitate a transfer for the 25-year-old, though they would prefer a loan deal.

Manchester United have also been linked in recent times, while the latest reports indicate that Arsenal are considering a move for the former Sao Paulo man as well. Sources close to Moura, however, told Sky Sports that Spurs remain at the front of the queue for the player.

Moura had previously claimed to like English football when talking about a January exit but has now talked up the possibility of a move to Spain too. However, he added that wherever he ends up ultimately does not matter as he reiterated his desire to leave, which has come as a further boost to Spurs.

"It is true that La Liga could suit me," he added. "With my speed and technique, I could perform well there. But it doesn't matter where I end up, I know what I'm capable of. I didn't become an international by chance."