Paris Saint-Germain forward Lucas Moura has a number of offers to leave the Ligue 1 giants this January but only has eyes for Manchester United, according to reports in France.

Following the summer arrivals of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, Moura is one of the clutch of PSG players to see their first-team opportunities dry up this season having failed to secure a single starting appearances in the league.

The former Sau Paulo starlet is desperate to change that situation to ensure he makes the Brazil squad for next summer's World Cup with PSG boss Unai Emery recently confirming the 25-year-old is free to leave the Parc de Princes this month.

"Some players who play less, maybe they can be protagonists of another team because they are good players and do not have the opportunity to play here, like Lucas Moura or Hatem Ben Arfa," the PSG bpss said.

According to Téléfoot, the Brazil international has three options to remain in France with Bordeaux, FC Nantes and OGC Nice keen to sign him this month with Real Betis an interested party in Spain. They also report United are tracking the player with a move to Old Trafford the only option that currently interests Moura.

Téléfoot add United are keen on a loan move but PSG are determined to offload the winger on a permanent deal, faced with pressure from Uefa to fall in line with Financial Fair Play regulations after a wild summer of spending. The Ligue 1 leaders want €30m (£26.5m) for their player.

Speaking to Téléfoot on Sunday, FC Nantes president Waldemar Kita explained he was keen to add Moura to Claudio Ranieri's squad, but confirmed Moura is not interested in such a move.

"Exactly, he is not interested," Kita said. "We cannot force it. It is a shame for him because we are six months away from the World Cup and if he goes elsewhere or stays in Paris, he will definitely not go. If he comes to us, he will certainly play because he has the qualities, he will help us."

United initially tried to sign Moura in 2013 only for the player to choose the French capital over Manchester.