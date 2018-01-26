Tottenham Hotspur could be closing in on their first signing of the January transfer window after showing Paris Saint-Germain winger Lucas Moura around their training ground.

The Brazilian winger has been granted permission to leave the current Ligue 1 leaders with Unai Emery deeming surplus to requirements owing to the wealth of attacking talent at his disposal. Apart from his regulars Edinson Cavani, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, the manager also has Julian Draxler, Angel di Maria, Hatem Ben Arfa and Javier Pastore, who can play in the wide areas.

Moura is also desperate to leave the Parc des Princes outfit and play more regularly to keep his hopes of making it to Brazil's squad for the World Cup alive. He recently admitted that he is not happy with his situation at the club after being dropped and is certain to be looking for a move away.

The 25-year-old Brazilian has been linked with moves to a number of Premier League clubs, including Manchester United, Arsenal and Spurs. The former two have pulled out of the race and switched their attention to other targets, but the latter remains an option for the winger.

According to the Daily Mail, Moura is in north London and has been shown around Spurs' Hotspur Way training ground ahead of a potential move to the Premier League club. The French club are eager to sell the Brazilian and have set a valuation of £25m ($35.6m) for interested clubs to buy him on a permanent basis.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are said to be keeping their options open as they also have an option to sign him on loan with an option to make the deal permanent in the summer. Pochettino, however, indicated that there will be no incomings when quizzed about potential transfers during his pre-match press conference on Thursday (25 January).

"No news," said Pochettino when asked about Tottenham's transfer plans for the last week of the window, according to Sky Sports. "There are a lot of rumours, different names. This transfer window is difficult because it's only three-and-a-half months left of competition.

"It's so difficult to add players now; quality players who can help us to try to win games and achieve all we want. If you want players who arrive to the Premier League, you need to know and to be sure if you are going to invest big money."