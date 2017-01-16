Real Madrid are on the verge of completing the signing of young Swedish striker Alexander Isak from AIK, reports say.

Dubbed as the next Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Isak has been linked with several top clubs across Europe, including Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain.

Spanish daily Marca claims Real are on the verge of agreeing a five-year deal with Isak, who is expected to be loaned back to AIK as a result of the transfer embargo placed on the Spanish giants.

Fifa formally charged Madrid with breaching its rules on the transfer of foreign players under the age of 18 last year, rendering the 11-time European champions incapable of registering new players in January 2017 and the summer of the same year.

But the ban was reduced to one transfer window in December following an appeal by the club to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Isak, 17, became the Swedish national team's youngest ever goal scorer when he netted in the 6-0 win over Slovakia in the United Arab Emirates on 12 January.

Rumours over his move to the Spanish capital come at a time when there are question marks over the future of Alvaro Morata.

The 24-year-old has struggled for playing time at Real Madrid, with Karim Benzema, Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale ahead of him in the pecking order.

London giants Arsenal and Chelsea have both been linked with a move for the player, who is contracted to Real until 2021, while Italian champions Juventus are also reported to be monitoring his situation.

"I do not believe this information is correct," Zidane was quoted as saying by ESPN earlier this month when asked about rumours that Morata was unhappy in Madrid.

"He looks happy to me to be here. He is at home here. He is working well, very focused on the project here, and nothing else. You could ask him."