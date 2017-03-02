Luis Enrique has confirmed that he will quit as Barcelona manager at the end of the season, saying he needed a "rest".

Speaking after Barcelona's 6-1 win over Sporting Gijon at Camp Nou on 1 March, Enrique said he will not be renewing his contract with the Catalan giants.

There had been considerable speculation over the 46-year-old's future after Barcelona crashed to a shock 4-0 defeat against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last month.

"The way I have to live this profession [is] with a relentless search for solutions and to improve the team," Enrique told the club's official website.

"This means very little time to relax and disconnect. At the end of the season it would be good for me to rest."

Enrique replaced Tata Martino as Barcelona manager in 2014 and led the Catalan club to a treble of La Liga, Copa del Rey and Champions League in his first season at Camp Nou.

He guided the club to a league and cup double last season while also winning the Uefa Super Cup and the Fifa Club World Cup.

However, Barcelona have struggled to match their usual high standards this season and Enrique, who made 300 appearances for Barcelona as a player, has come under increasing pressure over some of the club's indifferent performances.

"During the pre-season, I had a meeting [with club director] Albert Soler and [sporting director] Robert Fernandez and I informed them that there was a chance of not renewing," the Spaniard said.

"They, on behalf of the club, reassured me that there was no pressure. That moment has now arrived and I announce it to you."

Enrique added: "I would like to thank the club for placing its trust in me throughout my career, not just as a player but also as a coach.

"They were the first ones who thought I had the chance to coach the reserves, which I did for three years. Later they decided I would be the coach for these three years, which for me will be unforgettable.

"We have three exciting months left. Three months in all competitions. In one of them, of course, we are in a difficult situation, but, with everyone's help, I am sure we will have an opportunity to turn it around."

Barcelona are a point ahead of arch-rivals Real Madrid at the top of La Liga, but the capital club have a game in hand.

The Catalan giants will now begin the hunt for a new manager, with Sevilla manager Jorge Sampaoli, Everton manager Ronald Koeman and Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino among those linked with the Camp Nou job.