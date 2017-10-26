Luke Shaw believes his Manchester United career could be over following the complete disintegration of his relationship with manager Jose Mourinho.

The England defender has played just twice this season, with both appearances coming from the bench in the Carabao Cup. He played the entire second half against Burton Albion in September before making a three-minute cameo in the win over Swansea City on Tuesday [24 October].

Shaw has not been considered to play in the Premier League or Champions League having not been included in a single matchday squad in either competition. The Times understand the 22-year-old has no contact with Mourinho, who has regularly questioned his commitment and fitness.

Matteo Darmian, Daley Blind and Ashley Young are all ahead of Shaw in the pecking order at Old Trafford and an exit three years on from his £30m move from Southampton appears inevitable. United have taken up an option to extend his contract by 12 months to 2019, but only to ensure they get a substantial fee in return for his departure.

Reports suggest however that an exit during the January transfer window is unlikely, mainly because of Shaw's £100,000 wages which are likely to put off many potential suitors. But with future opportunities at United likely to be limited Shaw may be forced to consider a move if he wants to be included in Gareth Southgate's England squad for the World Cup in Russia next summer.

Mourinho has made no secret of his frustration with Shaw's attitude and lack of fitness, which has underpinned his failure to nailed down a regular place in the United team. A broken leg suffered at the start of his second season at the club has been followed by a succession of minor injuries which has seen his career dwindle.

Speaking last month after his first appearance of the season against Burton, the Portuguese coach said: "He has to work. You [media] saw the [Burton] game, you saw the same as I see. He has to work. He has to improve.

"Look, he doesn't play for six months. I am not expecting him to arrive on Wednesday [against Burton] and to be man of the match or to be running up and down for 45 minutes.

"It's just a process. He doesn't play for a long, long time. You have other players in the Premier League that in this moment who are not starting matches and their managers just say 'they're not in the best conditions'."