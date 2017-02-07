Laurent Koscielny has questioned Arsene Wenger's team selection following Arsenal's dismal showing in the 3-1 defeat at the hands of Chelsea on Saturday (4 February).

The Gunners were easily brushed aside by the league leaders and the French defender believes it was a combination of team selection and the players not performing as a unit that led to their downfall at Stamford Bridge.

Wenger made some questionable choices when he selected Alex Iwobi ahead of Danny Welbeck despite the former Manchester United striker, who is coming back from a long-term injury, being rested for the game in midweek. The England international scored a brace in his first start against Southampton a week earlier, and it should have earned him a place ahead of the Nigerian forward.

Gabriel started for Arsenal against Watford with Wenger stating that the Brazilian was preferred to regular starter Hector Bellerin due to the height advantage he provides. The Spaniard returned to the starting XI against Chelsea and it was his lack of height that allowed Marcos Alonso to open the scoring.

The France international, who has captained the side in the league this season, admits that the north London club's title chances are all but over, but has urged his team to get back to winning ways and put up more of a fight in the coming games. Three points will be vital for Arsenal when they face Hull City on Saturday (9 February) with the race for the Champions League places heating up.

"I think we played some players in front of others and I think we should have played more as a team and there was space to do so. They hit us on the counter," Koscielny said, as quoted by the Mirror.

"It will be difficult now. Mathematically, nothing is done but we know that it is going to be very complicated.

"We need to come back to the quality of our game, our passing, movement," the France international added.