Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has confirmed that Arsenal are edging closer towards completing a deal to sign Alexandre Lacazette for a club-record fee.

The Gunners paid £42m ($54.6m) to Real Madrid to sign Mesut Ozil four years ago. They are set to eclipse that when they complete a deal to bring the France international to the Emirates in the summer transfer window. Aulas revealed that Lacazette will cost the north London club close to €50m (£44m, $57.1m).

"The deal will happen for something between €45 and €50 million. To be close to €50m is something unique, and will be a record for Arsenal and a record for Lyon," Aulas told French newspaper Le Progres.

"One must also take into account that traditionally, a club like Arsenal do not have the habit of spending so much for one player," he added.

The 26-year-old was in fine form for Lyon last season, scoring 36 goals and registering four assists across all competitions. This includes 28 goals and three assists in Ligue 1 from 30 appearances.

Lacazette had a verbal agreement to join Atletico Madrid. However, with the Court of Arbitration for Sport's decision to uphold the La Liga club's transfer ban means the Spanish side cannot register new players this summer.

After failing to secure a move to Atletico, Manchester United had emerged as a contender in securing his services, reports French publication L'Equipe. However, it looks like Arsenal have taken the lead in signing Lacazette in the ongoing transfer window.

According to the Telegraph, the Lyon striker will travel to London in order to complete medical examinations to become the Gunners' second signing of this summer. The north London club is yet to agree personal terms with the player, but that is believed to be a formality.

Arsene Wenger completed Arsenal's first summer signing when he landed Sead Kolasinac on a free transfer from Schalke. The left-back has penned a five-year deal with the Emirates outfit and will join his new teammates for pre-season training.